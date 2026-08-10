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USS Thomas Hudner Returns to Naval Station Mayport From Deployment

Aug. 10, 2026 | By Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

A man in a white military uniform hugs a woman in civilian attire.
A man in a white military uniform hugs a woman in civilian attire.
A Sailor's Life
A sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner hugs a woman after returning to family and friends at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Aug. 9, 2026. The USS Hudner concluded a nearly nine-month deployment across multiple geographic theaters, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.
Download: Full Size (1.49 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Daniels
VIRIN: 260809-N-VW723-9684

The guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner returned to Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Aug. 9, concluding an almost nine-month deployment across multiple geographic theaters, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.

During the deployment, the crew demonstrated exceptional resilience and tactical proficiency across three different fleets, said Navy Cmdr. David Cook, the USS Thomas Hudner commander.

A ship fires a missile into a blue sky with clouds; smoke trails behind the missile.
A ship fires a missile into a blue sky with clouds; smoke trails behind the missile.
Tomahawk Attack
The guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner fires a Tomahawk land attack missile during Operation Epic Fury in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 21, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.4 MB)
Credit: U.S. Naval Force Central Command Public Affairs
VIRIN: 260321-N-NO146-1085
Three people in casual attire, helmets and vests guide a helicopter while holding chains on the flight deck of a ship.
Three people in casual attire, helmets and vests guide a helicopter while holding chains on the flight deck of a ship.
Helicopter Help
Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner conduct flight operations with the crew of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, April 19, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.76 MB)
Credit: U.S. 5th Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
VIRIN: 260419-N-NO146-1033
"Their dedication is unmatched, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in Mayport to reunite with the families and loved ones whose unwavering support made our success possible," Cook said.

The USS Thomas Hudner is a multimission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare, antisubmarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare. The ship carries approximately 300 sailors.

A woman in a white military uniform stands with more than a dozen people outside behind a banner that reads, "Welcome home Breijah, hero, sailor, family."
A woman in a white military uniform stands with more than a dozen people outside behind a banner that reads, "Welcome home Breijah, hero, sailor, family."
Family Reunion
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Breijah Powell, an operations specialist assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner, reunites with family and friends at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Aug. 9, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.49 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Daniels
VIRIN: 260809-N-VW723-9029
A woman in a white military uniform hugs a child while holding two red roses.
A woman in a white military uniform hugs a child while holding two red roses.
Homecoming Hug
A sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner embraces a child at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Aug. 9, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.55 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Daniels
VIRIN: 260809-N-VW723-9231
The ship bears the name of Navy Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient who received the nation's top military honor for his heroic and selfless actions while attempting to save the life of his wingman, Navy Ensign Jesse L. Brown, during the Korean War.

The U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime-ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

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Navy USS Thomas Hudner

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