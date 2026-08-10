USS Thomas Hudner Returns to Naval Station Mayport From Deployment

The guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner returned to Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Aug. 9, concluding an almost nine-month deployment across multiple geographic theaters, including the U.S. 4th, 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations.
During the deployment, the crew demonstrated exceptional resilience and tactical proficiency across three different fleets, said Navy Cmdr. David Cook, the USS Thomas Hudner commander.
"Their dedication is unmatched, and we are absolutely thrilled to be back in Mayport to reunite with the families and loved ones whose unwavering support made our success possible," Cook said.
The USS Thomas Hudner is a multimission guided-missile destroyer capable of air warfare, antisubmarine warfare, naval surface fire support and surface warfare. The ship carries approximately 300 sailors.
The ship bears the name of Navy Capt. Thomas J. Hudner Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient who received the nation's top military honor for his heroic and selfless actions while attempting to save the life of his wingman, Navy Ensign Jesse L. Brown, during the Korean War.
The U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime-ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.