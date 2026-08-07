Multinational Partners Strengthen Regional Readiness During Exercise Panamax 2026

Airmen assigned to 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern, joined approximately 40 military personnel from across the Americas during Panamax 2026, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational exercise focused on an integrated approach against simulated threats to the Panama Canal and the region.
The exercise continues until Aug. 14 and provides participating forces from 19 nations with an opportunity to conduct combined security and stability operations, enhance interoperability, and strengthen their collective capability to support Panama in defending the canal and preserving regional security.
Approximately 40 military personnel from Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are working together to synchronize multinational air component planning, command and control, and decision-making in response to simulated threats to the Panama Canal and regional security.
Air Forces Southern led the combined air component in one of the Western Hemisphere's premier multinational exercises at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona.
"We are proud to host Panamax here at Davis-Monthan and to work alongside our partner nations as we train to protect one of the most strategically important waterways in the world," said Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, 12th Air Force commander. "This exercise helps us sharpen the coordination, trust and readiness needed to support Panama in the defense of the canal and preserve regional security."
The biennial exercise reinforces the enduring commitment of the United States and partner nations to regional security through cooperation, transparency and shared responsibility. By training together before a crisis occurs, participating nations build the trust, professional relationships and interoperability that enable faster, more effective responses when real-world events demand coordinated action.
"This opportunity was the first time Ecuador brought air force intelligence personnel, and the immense value of this training for our force and our partners is already clear," said Ecuadorian air force Lt. Col. Andres Acosta, an operations, intelligence and analysis officer. "Exchanging operational perspectives and discussing air doctrine face-to-face builds the mutual trust and understanding essential for our shared security."
The exercise scenario is designed to challenge participants in a realistic multinational environment while strengthening each nation's ability to operate alongside allies and partners during a coalition response to a notional contingency.
For Air Forces Southern, Panamax supports the command's commitment to strengthening partnerships across the Western Hemisphere by improving readiness, reinforcing integrated deterrence and enhancing the collective ability of allied and partner air forces to respond to evolving regional security challenges.
"Panamax is more than a multinational exercise; it is an opportunity to bring together talented professionals from across the hemisphere, learn from one another and strengthen the partnerships that underpin regional security," Mineau said. "That cooperation is essential to ensuring we are ready to respond together to future challenges."
Beyond tactical and operational training, the exercise strengthens the professional networks and institutional relationships that enable long-term cooperation throughout the region. It provides participants the opportunity to exchange best practices, improve communication procedures and develop a shared understanding of multinational planning and execution.
"Collaborating in a combined air component environment allows us to synchronize our procedures and learn from each other's expertise," Acosta said. "This training ensures that if we are called upon to respond to a real-world contingency, we can operate seamlessly as one united team to preserve regional stability."
Since its inception, Panamax has evolved into a premier multinational exercise demonstrating the value of enduring partnerships, shared commitment and collective readiness. Each iteration builds upon previous exercises, strengthening interoperability and ensuring participating nations remain prepared to operate together in support of regional security and stability.
"It is an honor to welcome our partners to Panamax and train together in support of a mission that matters to the hemisphere," Mineau said. "By rehearsing how we integrate, communicate and operate as one team, we improve our collective ability to protect the Panama Canal, strengthen deterrence and meet the shared security responsibilities we all carry."