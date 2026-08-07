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Multinational Partners Strengthen Regional Readiness During Exercise Panamax 2026

Aug. 7, 2026 | By Andrea Jenkins, Air Forces Southern

Airmen assigned to 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern, joined approximately 40 military personnel from across the Americas during Panamax 2026, a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored multinational exercise focused on an integrated approach against simulated threats to the Panama Canal and the region. 

The exercise continues until Aug. 14 and provides participating forces from 19 nations with an opportunity to conduct combined security and stability operations, enhance interoperability, and strengthen their collective capability to support Panama in defending the canal and preserving regional security. 

Approximately 40 military personnel from Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are working together to synchronize multinational air component planning, command and control, and decision-making in response to simulated threats to the Panama Canal and regional security. 

A man in a military uniform stands in a large room and speaks into a microphone; people in similar attire sit in front of him with more than a dozen various flags behind them.
A man in a military uniform stands in a large room and speaks into a microphone; people in similar attire sit in front of him with more than a dozen various flags behind them.
Opening Day Remarks
Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, commander of 12th Air Force, Air Forces Southern, addresses multinational participants during the opening day of Exercise Panamax 2026 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026. The exercise is designed to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region.
Download: Full Size (1.83 MB)
Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Albert Rullan
VIRIN: 260803-F-NA001-9047

Air Forces Southern led the combined air component in one of the Western Hemisphere's premier multinational exercises at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. 

"We are proud to host Panamax here at Davis-Monthan and to work alongside our partner nations as we train to protect one of the most strategically important waterways in the world," said Air Force Maj. Gen. David Mineau, 12th Air Force commander. "This exercise helps us sharpen the coordination, trust and readiness needed to support Panama in the defense of the canal and preserve regional security." 

The biennial exercise reinforces the enduring commitment of the United States and partner nations to regional security through cooperation, transparency and shared responsibility. By training together before a crisis occurs, participating nations build the trust, professional relationships and interoperability that enable faster, more effective responses when real-world events demand coordinated action. 

"This opportunity was the first time Ecuador brought air force intelligence personnel, and the immense value of this training for our force and our partners is already clear," said Ecuadorian air force Lt. Col. Andres Acosta, an operations, intelligence and analysis officer. "Exchanging operational perspectives and discussing air doctrine face-to-face builds the mutual trust and understanding essential for our shared security." 

The exercise scenario is designed to challenge participants in a realistic multinational environment while strengthening each nation's ability to operate alongside allies and partners during a coalition response to a notional contingency. 

For Air Forces Southern, Panamax supports the command's commitment to strengthening partnerships across the Western Hemisphere by improving readiness, reinforcing integrated deterrence and enhancing the collective ability of allied and partner air forces to respond to evolving regional security challenges.

Nearly a dozen men in military uniforms from various countries sit around a wooden table and look at an out-of-frame monitor; people in similar attire are sitting behind them.
Nearly a dozen men in military uniforms from various countries sit around a wooden table and look at an out-of-frame monitor; people in similar attire are sitting behind them.
Panamax Planning
Military leaders from the U.S. and partner nations attend a joint force air component planning meeting during the opening day of Exercise Panamax 2026 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.4 MB)
Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Albert Rullan
VIRIN: 260803-F-NA001-9479
A shoulder view of a man in a military uniform sitting in an auditorium and looking up at a screen. His sleeve has various patches; one says, “Brasil.”
A shoulder view of a man in a military uniform sitting in an auditorium and looking up at a screen. His sleeve has various patches; one says, “Brasil.”
Multinational Briefing
A Brazilian air force officer participates in a multinational briefing during the opening day of Exercise Panamax 2026 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.57 MB)
Credit: Air Force Master Sgt. Albert Rullan
VIRIN: 260803-F-NA001-8539
"Panamax is more than a multinational exercise; it is an opportunity to bring together talented professionals from across the hemisphere, learn from one another and strengthen the partnerships that underpin regional security," Mineau said. "That cooperation is essential to ensuring we are ready to respond together to future challenges." 

Beyond tactical and operational training, the exercise strengthens the professional networks and institutional relationships that enable long-term cooperation throughout the region. It provides participants the opportunity to exchange best practices, improve communication procedures and develop a shared understanding of multinational planning and execution. 

"Collaborating in a combined air component environment allows us to synchronize our procedures and learn from each other's expertise," Acosta said. "This training ensures that if we are called upon to respond to a real-world contingency, we can operate seamlessly as one united team to preserve regional stability." 

Since its inception, Panamax has evolved into a premier multinational exercise demonstrating the value of enduring partnerships, shared commitment and collective readiness. Each iteration builds upon previous exercises, strengthening interoperability and ensuring participating nations remain prepared to operate together in support of regional security and stability. 

"It is an honor to welcome our partners to Panamax and train together in support of a mission that matters to the hemisphere," Mineau said. "By rehearsing how we integrate, communicate and operate as one team, we improve our collective ability to protect the Panama Canal, strengthen deterrence and meet the shared security responsibilities we all carry." 

Air Force partnerships Panama Exercises PANAMAX Panamax 26 Southern Command

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