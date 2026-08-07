An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

War Department Releases Open Letter to Defense Industry Stakeholders

Aug. 7, 2026 | By David Vergun, Pentagon News

The War Department is striving to reform acquisition so industry can produce at scale the systems, munitions and materiel needed for warfighters to fight and win.

A man in casual attire and wearing eye protection sits at a table and examines a mechanical device; the table is filled with electronic equipment and lights.
A man in casual attire and wearing eye protection sits at a table and examines a mechanical device; the table is filled with electronic equipment and lights.
Module Repair
Alex Thompson, a mechanic assigned to the module repair section of the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va., troubleshoots parts for a Navy vessel.
Download: Full Size (1.46 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Christian Victor Bautista
VIRIN: 240624-N-UC087-1044

Last week, Michael P. Duffey, undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, and Michael T. Powers, acting undersecretary of war comptroller, signed an open letter to the defense industrial base and the acquisition community, inviting them to provide input on ways to streamline data and audit requirements related to business systems, as part of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's arsenal of freedom acquisition transformation strategy. 

Hegseth's strategy calls for maximizing acquisition flexibility by reducing and eliminating burdensome and unnecessary regulations and processes, as well as incentivizing opportunities to work with the department and to reduce costs for industry partners.

The letter encourages industry partners to offer suggestions for simplifying these requirements. 

Through his arsenal of freedom effort, Hegseth has been working closely with industry partners to rebuild America's military might, including the defense industrial base and government-owned depots — the organic industrial base — which manufacture munitions, as well as repair and refurbish weapon systems like tanks and helicopters. 

The point of contact for submitting input is Jennifer Quinones at:  dcaa.belvoir.hq.mbx.casa@mail.mil, and the deadline for submissions is Aug. 31.

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} - {{slideCaption}}
Download: Full Size ({{filesize}})
Credit: {{photographer}}
VIRIN: {{virin}}
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signs a custom missile in front of the red and white stripes and the dark Arsenal of Freedom banner in the background.
A man wearing business attire stands next to an aircraft on a stage and talks to an audience; behind him, an American flag hangs in the background.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and another civilian view a large piece of equipment featuring a NASA logo in a factory-type setting.
{{slideNumber}} of {{numSlides}}

{{slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideTitle}} - {{slideCaption}}

{{slideInfo.slideNumber}}/{{numSlides}} {{slideInfo.slideTitle}} - {{slideInfo.slideCaption}}

Spotlight: Acquisition Transformation
industrial base acquisition acquisition transformation secretary of war hegseth

Related Stories