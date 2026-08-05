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Coast Guard Participates in Panama Canal Counter-Threat Exercise

Aug. 5, 2026 | By Cameron Porter, U.S. Southern Command

A man in a formal military uniform sits at a table and speaks into a microphone next to a man in similar attire.
A man in a formal military uniform sits at a table and speaks into a microphone next to a man in similar attire.
Pre-Sail Conference
Panamanian Lt. Cmdr. Eduardo Batista, right, acting commander of Panama's National Aeronaval Service's naval command, speaks during the pre-sail conference for Exercise Panamax 2026 in Panama, Aug. 3, 2026. Alongside Batista is U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Patrick Frost, the deputy chief of enforcement for Coast Guard Southwest District, who is serving as the Pacific Task Force commander for the exercise. Panamax is a biennial exercise to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region.
Download: Full Size (10.24 MB)
Credit: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk
VIRIN: 260803-G-PV420-1149

Panama's National Aeronaval Service welcomed key leaders from Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and the United States during the pre-sail conference for Exercise Panamax 2026, Aug. 3.

The biennial exercise is one of the largest military exercises in the Western Hemisphere. This year's iteration will continue until Aug. 13 and includes six maritime vessels operating in the Eastern Pacific region as part of the Pacific Task Force: the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Robert Ward, the Panamanian coastal patrol boat Panquiaco and coastal patrol boat Taboga, the Colombian navy coastal patrol vessel Isla Gorgona, the Ecuadorian navy missile corvette Bae Loja and the Mexican navy offshore patrol vessel Arm Jalisco.

"Major prerequisites to achieving this objective include practicing our ability to transit offshore in company, to communicate effectively to each other and shore command, and to perform complex missions in an integrated manner," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Patrick Frost, Coast Guard Southwest District deputy chief of enforcement.

Frost, who is serving as the Pacific Task Force commander, said Panamax 2026 includes 19 countries and is critical because it allows the partner nations to practice functions necessary to protect the canal.

More than a dozen people in various formal military uniforms pose for a group photo in a conference room with monitors on the wall behind them.
More than a dozen people in various formal military uniforms pose for a group photo in a conference room with monitors on the wall behind them.
Exercise Panamax
Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mexican navy, Colombian navy, Ecuadorian navy and the Panamanian National Aeronaval Service pose for a photo during the pre-sail conference for Exercise Panamax 2026 hosted at the National Aeronaval Service in Panama, Aug. 3, 2026.
Download: Full Size (11.68 MB)
Credit: Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk
VIRIN: 260803-G-PV420-1078

To facilitate this proficiency, exercise participants will conduct various training scenarios designed to unite the coalition as they exercise joint communications, maneuvers and tactics.

During the pre-sail conference, Panamanian maritime officials welcomed the command teams of the four visiting ships.

"Today, in this 2026 edition of Panamax, we confirm our commitment to a broader and even more adapted vision of the threats that we have in the 21st century," said Panamanian Lt. Cmdr. Eduardo Batista, acting commander of Panama's National Aeronaval Service's naval command. "This exercise constitutes an opportunity, with great value, to strengthen the interoperability of our forces, to improve our operational procedures and to elevate our capacity to respond in the face of transnational threats and cyberspace challenges."

Three men in camouflage military uniforms and holding weapons stand and crouch in a wooded area facing opposite directions.
Three men in camouflage military uniforms and holding weapons stand and crouch in a wooded area facing opposite directions.
Tactical Training
Army Green Berets observe partner forces from Panama's National Border Service as they conduct a simulated tactical assault during the force integration training phase of Exercise Panamax 2026 in Panama, Aug. 2, 2026. Part of this photo was blurred for security purposes.
Download: Full Size (23.1 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Travis Denny
VIRIN: 260802-A-AO821-5424
Two people in camouflage military uniforms and holding weapons crouch in a field with tall grass.
Two people in camouflage military uniforms and holding weapons crouch in a field with tall grass.
Simulated Raid
A member of the Dominican Republic navy's amphibious command provides security while a member of Panama's institutional protection service special counterterrorism group maneuvers during a simulated raid as part of Exercise Panamax 2026 in Panama, Aug. 2, 2026. Part of this photo was blurred for security purposes.
Download: Full Size (6.22 MB)
Credit: Army Sgt. Travis Denny
VIRIN: 260802-A-AO821-4837
Frost highlighted the importance of the regional partners, as they are allies in the fight against cartels across the Western Hemisphere.

"These partner nations are clearly demonstrating a rock-solid commitment to this multinational concept, and the collaboration between the various country representatives is significant," he said.

Panamax began with three countries in 2003 to improve interoperability and strengthen collective capacity to conduct complex multinational and all-domain operations to ensure the free flow of commerce through the Panama Canal and maintain security and stability in the region.

Spotlight: Focus on the Pacific Region
Southern Command Coast Guard Panama Exercises Panamax 26 PANAMAX Pacific Training Pacific Task Force partnerships

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