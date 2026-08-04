Washington National Guardsmen Support Statewide Wildfire Response

As wildfires spread across Washington state recently, Washington National Guardsmen joined the firefight working alongside state and local partners to protect threatened communities, property and critical infrastructure.
On July 19, Washington Army National Guard aviation crews began providing sustained aerial firefighting support using two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, based out of Deer Park, Wash.
Operating under demanding conditions that include intense heat, smoke and rapidly changing fire behavior, crews have flown repeated daily missions to deliver water directly onto active fires and support firefighters.
By the end of the 15th day of aviation operations, National Guard aircrews had accumulated 146.5 flight hours and dropped 1,181 buckets, or approximately 970,000 gallons, of water.
"Wildfire suppression operations is hands down the most physically and mentally demanding task an Army aviator will perform," said Army Lt. Col. Adam Hanisch, Washington Army National Guard state aviation officer. "These missions require constant communication with firefighters on the ground, as well as with multiple aircraft from various agencies supervising and participating in a visually degraded environment with zero margin of error. We take this extremely seriously from preparation through execution and are honored to provide this service to Washington state."
As new fires broke out through late July, National Guard hand crews, ground personnel, were requested July 28 by the Washington Department of Natural Resources for support at a fire north of Leavenworth, Wash. On July 31, more than 100 guardsmen, including five 20-person hand crews, mobilized to Pangborn Memorial Airport to in-process and receive their equipment before heading to the fire camp in Plain, Wash.
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"This is a mission we train for long before wildfire season arrives, so when we get the call from our partners at the Department of Natural Resources, we're ready to go," said Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington National Guard commander. "I'm incredibly proud of these men and women who have stepped forward to support this mission and [I] am confident they'll bring hard work and professionalism to the fire line. They're taking on demanding, dangerous work to protect our communities, and I hope everyone will do their part to keep them, and everyone working around the clock to fight these fires, as safe as possible."
Wildland firefighting has become a recurring domestic response mission for the Washington National Guard. Each year, guardsmen train alongside the Washington Department of Natural Resources and other firefighting agencies to prepare for the possibility of being called to support wildfire response. That preparation allows service members to integrate quickly with civilian agencies while remaining under the direction of the incident command system.
The mission is one Washington National Guardsmen have answered repeatedly over the past three decades. From the large-scale response to the 1994 wildfire season to recent activations across the state, soldiers and airmen have supported wildland firefighting efforts from the air and on the ground.
On Aug. 1, multiple fires erupted near the city of Spokane, Wash., forcing residents to evacuate a heavily populated area. The Washington National Guard immediately activated 100 service members to support local law enforcement officers with traffic control point operations, helping residents get to safety.
"Answering the call when our state needs us is at the very core of who we are. This is the spirit of the guard," said Air Force Col. Carrie Wentzel, Washington National Guard director of joint operations. "We train for these critical missions, prepare our force to the highest standards, and when the call comes, we respond alongside our partners in the field. Our soldiers and airmen are Washingtonians, and they are fully committed to helping our communities protect lives, homes and property during wildfires."