Air National Guard Squadron Sharpens Readiness in Jungle Terrain

Wind moves through the trees at Schofield Barracks' East Range as leaves crunch underfoot and boots sink into mud. Humidity clings to uniforms as security forces airmen navigate steep terrain, flowing water and unfamiliar surroundings, trading the familiar landscape of the Midwest for the jungle terrain of Oahu, Hawaii.
For two weeks, July 13-27, airmen assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard's 178th Security Forces Squadron challenged themselves through annual training designed to strengthen small-unit tactics, decision-making and expeditionary readiness.
The training combined classroom instruction with hands-on field exercises, including jungle familiarization, dismounted patrolling, ambush training, land navigation and rope systems. The realistic environment challenged airmen to apply what they learned while operating in unfamiliar terrain.
This was part of an 18-month effort by the squadron to increase its focus on small-team operations and prepare airmen to make tactical-level decisions in increasingly decentralized environments that will be needed in the future, said Air Force Maj. Eric Minshaw, 178th Security Forces Squadron commander.
The jungle environment quickly became one of the most valuable instructors.
"The terrain and the environment have been perfect," Minshaw said. "It certainly has been the greatest challenge that we've faced out here, just navigating through the water and elevation changes."
For Air Force 1st Lt. Kyle Mackerig, a guest jungle instructor assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, the training provided an opportunity to share knowledge gained through his experience operating in jungle environments.
Mackerig graduated from the Army Jungle Operations Training Course in May 2025 and joined the 178th SFS to help airmen develop the skills necessary to operate in jungle terrain.
The goal extended beyond simply learning how to navigate. The training challenged airmen to remain effective when conditions were unfamiliar, and the path forward was uncertain.
"The jungle is the classroom, not the objective," said Air Force Master Sgt. Bradley Akers. "Our purpose is to push our airmen beyond their comfort zones in one of the world's most demanding environments, reinforcing disciplined leadership, teamwork and adaptability. Those are the qualities that make them more capable defenders, regardless of where the mission takes them."
That challenge took many forms throughout the two weeks. Airmen hiked through steep terrain and mud, navigated waterways and practiced moving through the jungle while carrying their equipment.
During one exercise, they made their way to a river and moved chest-deep through the water, testing whether their packs could float and learning how to operate in and around a water obstacle. They emerged from the river covered in mud, carrying another lesson from an environment far removed from what they typically encounter in Ohio.
For Air Force Staff Sgt. Macy Flannery, squadron member, the experience also provided an opportunity to strengthen the bonds within her team. Flannery, who is in her fifth year of service, said the training challenged them to work together while learning basic survival skills and small-unit tactics.
"It's been a good bonding experience for our team," she said. "We're going through it all together and having to do a lot of teamwork for our different training experiences."
Mackerig said the teamwork he witnessed throughout the training gave him a new appreciation for the squadron.
"The biggest thing that surprised me about working with the [National] Guard, and in particular the 178th, is how tight-knit they are, how much of a family they are," he said. "Everyone feels welcome here, even from being an outsider."
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That sense of teamwork became evident throughout the training, as airmen and noncommissioned officers looked after one another and shared skills developed through previous training and experience.
"We've got a great team," Minshaw said. "The NCOs that we have and the instructor cadre that have come in [are] absolutely top shelf."
From checking water supplies and applying sunscreen to sharing specialized skills and helping teammates navigate difficult terrain, the small actions demonstrated the team's commitment to one another, he said.
"It's really awesome to see the team come together" and use some of the special skills they have in the training environment and then teach their teammates, Minshaw said, adding that the ultimate value of the training lies in what airmen take with them when they leave. Training environments like this allow airmen to discover their limits in a controlled setting, giving them the confidence to face future challenges.
"It's better to find ... your breaking points and move past those in a training environment like this, rather than to be caught flat-footed in our operational environment," Minshaw said.
As the airmen leave the mud, water and steep terrain of Schofield Barracks, the lessons learned in the jungle will follow them. The physical challenges, tactical problems and moments of uncertainty provided more than a test of endurance. It allowed them to build confidence, strengthen teamwork and develop the ability to make decisions in unfamiliar environments.