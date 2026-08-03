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Marine Expeditionary Unit Transits Panama Canal

Aug. 3, 2026 | By Marine Corps Capt. Shawn Doublet, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit — operating as Littoral Combat Force 24 — transited the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio.

A man in a red jacket looks out a window in the dark bridge of a ship or building.
A man in a red jacket looks out a window in the dark bridge of a ship or building.
Pilot Instructions
A Panamanian ship pilot calls out instructions as the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio transits the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of War Department-directed operations.
Download: Full Size (1.52 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Childs
VIRIN: 260801-M-TH104-1310

Marking the first time a Marine expeditionary unit has navigated the canal since 2008, this large-scale maneuver is a demonstration of the Marine Corps' capacity for rapid global mobility, maritime dominance and seamless power projection.

"This historic transit is a powerful testament to the flexibility and readiness of Littoral Combat Force 24," said Marine Corps Col. Ryan Lynch, LCF 24 commanding officer. "Our ability to seamlessly navigate this critical waterway alongside our Navy partners, aboard the USS San Antonio, demonstrates our capability to rapidly project power and respond to crises anywhere in the [U.S.] Southern Command area of responsibility. We are ready to operate straight from the sea, at a moment's notice."

Four men in uniforms and hard hats secure a rope to a dock fitting.
Four men in uniforms and hard hats secure a rope to a dock fitting.
Dock Duty
Panamanian linemen tie down the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio as it transits the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.19 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Childs
VIRIN: 260801-M-TH104-1163

The transit serves as a validation of the littoral combat force concept and the modern Marine air-ground task force. It proves the unit's ability to navigate narrow waterways and project assets ashore without relying on established military basing, underscoring the Marine Corps' enduring role as the nation's premier readiness force, perfectly calibrated for contested littoral regions.

The foundation of this capability is the unbreakable teamwork between the Navy and the Marine Corps. The interoperability displayed highlights a fully integrated naval force supporting combatant commander objectives.

Since its completion, the Panama Canal has served as a vital strategic pathway for the U.S. and its allies. The canal allows naval vessels to rapidly shift between the Atlantic and Pacific theaters, saving weeks of travel around South America.

A man in a military uniform checks navigational equipment on a ship.
A man in a military uniform checks navigational equipment on a ship.
Heading Collection
A sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio collects a heading as the ship sails toward the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.96 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Childs
VIRIN: 260801-M-TH104-1039
An overhead view of the bow of a large military ship as it transits a canal; there are several people in military uniforms and hard hats working on the deck of the ship.
An overhead view of the bow of a large military ship as it transits a canal; there are several people in military uniforms and hard hats working on the deck of the ship.
Canal Transit
The amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio transits the Panama Canal, Aug. 1, 2026.
Download: Full Size (3.9 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Daniel Childs
VIRIN: 260801-M-TH104-1101
Navigating this critical maritime shortcut ensures the U.S. military can maintain a flexible, responsive posture — surging ships and troops to meet emerging crises across hemispheres without delay.

By moving fluidly through the canal, the team proved its unrestricted access to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, which spans Central and South America, and the Caribbean. Whether tasked with humanitarian disaster relief, bolstering regional partnerships or deterring aggression, this force can reach anywhere in the region to deliver tailored, decisive effects.

Experience: Military Units: Marine Corps
Marine Corps Southern Command Panama Canal Navy

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