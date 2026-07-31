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USS Minnesota Completes First Forward-Deployment

July 31, 2026 | By Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

The submarine USS Minnesota returned to its home port at Naval Base Guam July 29, after completing its first deployment since becoming the Navy's first forward-deployed submarine.

Six people in military uniforms and casual attire stand on top of a submarine as they signal to other people.
Six people in military uniforms and casual attire stand on top of a submarine as they signal to other people.
In Command
Navy Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, center, USS Minnesota commander, mans the conning tower as the submarine transits Apra Harbor, Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, the Minnesota is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines.
Download: Full Size (3.85 MB)
Credit: Navy Lt. James Caliva
VIRIN: 260729-N-QR679-1008
An American flag flies as a tugboat guides a submarine in the background.
An American flag flies as a tugboat guides a submarine in the background.
Harbor Transit
The submarine USS Minnesota transits Apra Harbor as the ship returns to its home port at Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026.
Download: Full Size (9.11 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai
VIRIN: 260729-N-EH855-1099
"[The] Minnesota's return marks a significant milestone for the Pacific submarine force and demonstrates the Navy's ability to sustain and employ advanced Virginia-class capabilities in the Pacific," said Navy Capt. Christopher Carter, Submarine Squadron 15 commander. "Operating from Guam, this crew demonstrated the readiness, endurance and advanced capabilities the Virginia-class platform brings to the strategic outpost in the Western Pacific." 
 
The Minnesota participated in the multinational Exercise Valiant Shield 26 and made port visits to Okinawa and Sasebo, Japan. The Okinawa visit demonstrated the Navy's ability to sustain undersea capabilities at a variety of locations throughout the Pacific region. 

Six large military ships and two submarines sail in formation in the ocean.
Six large military ships and two submarines sail in formation in the ocean.
In Formation
The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 26 while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 21, 2026. Navy participants included the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, the cruiser USS Robert Smalls, the destroyers USS Shoup and USS Benfold, and the submarine USS Minnesota.
Download: Full Size (501.76 KB)
Credit: Navy Seaman Anthony Vilardi
VIRIN: 260621-N-VQ739-1269
Two submarines and a large military ship sail in formation in the ocean.
Two submarines and a large military ship sail in formation in the ocean.
Valiant Shield
The USS George Washington Carrier Strike Group sails in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 26 while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 21, 2026.
Download: Full Size (2.56 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada
VIRIN: 260621-N-OV586-1478
"This homecoming marks the successful completion of [the] Minnesota's first deployment from Guam," said Navy Cmdr. Jeffrey Cornielle, USS Minnesota commander. "The crew performed superbly while executing missions vital to the defense of the homeland and strengthening our alliances and partnerships.

"The experience they gained operating throughout the Western Pacific will shape [the] Minnesota's continued success for years to come," he continued. "I am proud of every sailor and deeply grateful to our families, whose strength and support made this deployment possible." 

A close-up of a man in a camouflage military uniform hugging a young girl.
A close-up of a man in a camouflage military uniform hugging a young girl.
Home Again Hug
A sailor assigned to the USS Minnesota hugs his family as the submarine returns to its home port at Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.81 MB)
Credit: Navy Lt. James Caliva
VIRIN: 260729-N-QR679-1005

 
During the deployment, two officers and 20 enlisted sailors earned their submarine warfare insignia. The insignia signifies qualification to operate at the highest standards of the undersea force and reflects mastery of submarine systems, watch stations and mission execution. 
 
"The sailors aboard [the] Minnesota represented the Navy with pride and professionalism, no matter the task," said Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Joshua Garrett, the Minnesota's chief of the boat. "Every time a challenge stood before them, they answered the call with discipline, character and an unwavering commitment to one another. Their readiness and effectiveness were evident throughout this deployment, and I could not be prouder of what this crew accomplished." 
 
The homecoming included the Navy's traditional first kiss and first hug, awarded to Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Salazar and Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jaccor Blakley, respectively. 

A sailor in a military dress uniform walks across a bridge from a submarine as several people in similar attire stand on top of the vessel in the background.
A sailor in a military dress uniform walks across a bridge from a submarine as several people in similar attire stand on top of the vessel in the background.
Guam Gangway
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Salazar, assigned to the submarine USS Minnesota, walks across the gangway as the ship returns to its home port at Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026.
Download: Full Size (5.74 MB)
Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai
VIRIN: 260729-N-EH855-1335

 
Since arriving in Guam November 2024, the USS Minnesota has visited Western Australia, where the crew conducted at-sea operations in support of the Submarine Command Course and participated in Exercise Lungfish, a tactical development exercise between the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy.

The ship also visited Darwin, Australia, in support of bilateral engagements. These accomplishments add to the Minnesota's growing list of milestones and demonstrate its ability to deliver credible combat power from a forward-deployed location in the Pacific.

Spotlight: Focus on the Pacific Region
Experience: Military Units: Navy
Navy Pacific USS Minnesota Training Exercise Valiant Shield 26 Exercise Valiant Shield Exercise Lungfish partnerships

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