U.S., U.K. Air Forces Conduct Fighter Weapons Certification During Exercise Combat Archer

After two weeks of high-end, tactical air and missile training, Exercise Combat Archer U.K. 26 concluded July 24, with the combat certification of the U.S. Air Force's 492nd and 493rd Fighter Squadrons stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.
Led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, alongside Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning fighter jets, the exercise paired an evaluation unit with active U.S. fighter squadrons to certify pilots and ground crews for combat operations.
The squadrons were supported by the 351st Aerial Refueling Squadron from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, and the 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, which conducted the evaluation.
Exercise Combat Archer U.K. focused on air-to-air, weapons system evaluation training scenarios, ensuring high-end combat readiness for global operations.
In accordance with chief of staff of the Air Force directives, operational units are required to certify in all aspects of air-to-air weapons system employment before executing real-world taskings. Exercises like Combat Archer further confirm Air Force units are postured and ready as a credible force to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.
"Across the command we know we have pockets of lessons learned and exercising them together in a challenging environment, before the time of need, gives us a strategic advantage," said Air Force Lt. Gen. Jason Hinds, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa commander. "Exercises like Combat Archer U.K. 26 ensure tactical proficiency, readiness of our maintainers and operators and confidence in the weapon system."
During the exercise, ground crews and pilots gained valuable experience employing air-to-air missiles and aerial gun weapons. While maintenance personnel focused on building, loading and arming munitions onto aircraft, aircrew ground training focused on determining appropriate payloads for their assigned realistic combat scenarios. All training culminated in live fires where pilots executed weapons employment on airborne targets.
"It's a chance, in a controlled environment, for pilots to actually experience what live weapons employment looks like," said Air Force Capt. Thomas Holmes, 48th Fighter Wing project officer and 493rd Fighter Squadron pilot. "Exercises like Combat Archer U.K. really hone those air-to-air skills. There is no substitute for that kind of training."
The Royal Air Force F-35 fighter jets executed critical beyond-visual-range weapons scenarios, directly synchronizing allied tactics, techniques and procedures to forge deeper trust and operational confidence.
Specialized certification training like this ensures forces are ready, lethal and postured to safeguard against any threat to U.S. interests in Europe and around the globe. The exercise provided crucial data to system engineers, enabling them to improve aircraft and munition guidance systems for the Air Force.
The 83rd Fighter Weapons Squadron evaluated both the ground and air components of weapons employment while simultaneously using traceable air-to-air missiles, enabling for detailed real-time telemetry data analysis. The integration of U.S. 4th- and 5th-generation fighter jets alongside Royal Air Force aircraft allowed forces to test their ability to provide and sustain combat operations in a realistic training environment alongside allies and partners.