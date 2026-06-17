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USV Swarm Demonstrates Maritime Security Capabilities During Exercise Salaknib 26

June 17, 2026 | By Army Staff Sgt. Erik Warren, 28th Public Affairs Detachment

Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division partnered with Philippine Army forces and industry representatives during Exercise Salaknib 2026 to demonstrate how autonomous maritime systems can enhance security and protect critical transportation operations in contested environments.

Two men wearing camouflage military uniforms stand in waist-deep water as they inspect an unmanned surface vessel; there are houses and trees in the background.
Two men wearing camouflage military uniforms stand in waist-deep water as they inspect an unmanned surface vessel; there are houses and trees in the background.
Salaknib Surface Vessel
Army Pvt. Jose Martinez-Camacho, left, and Pfc. Murana Bannister, assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, recover an unmanned surface vessel during Exercise Salaknib 2026 from the Casiguran Sound in the northeastern part of Luzon, Philippines, June 8, 2026. Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined-arms operations, multidomain integration and humanitarian assistance efforts to support regional stability.
Download: Full Size (4.24 MB)
Credit: Army Pfc. Peter Bannister
VIRIN: 260608-A-FU572-8007

The maritime screen operation, conducted in the waters of the Casiguran Sound in the northeastern part of Luzon, Philippines, showcased the ability of U.S. and Philippine forces to integrate emerging technology into combined operations while strengthening interoperability between the longtime allies.

At the center of the mission were unmanned surface vessels, or USVs, operated by soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division. They deployed a swarm of autonomous boats to establish a security screen across the waterway as a U.S. Army logistics support vessel approached the port.

The mission supported the more than 260-mile movement of Philippine Army vehicles and personnel, including armored personnel carriers, using the logistics support vessel. As the vessel transited the sound, the autonomous boats spread across a wide perimeter, continuously monitoring the maritime environment and relaying information to onshore personnel.

Two men wearing camouflage military uniforms stand in waist-deep water as they inspect an unmanned surface vessel; there are trees and mountains in the background.
Two men wearing camouflage military uniforms stand in waist-deep water as they inspect an unmanned surface vessel; there are trees and mountains in the background.
Unmanned Surface Vessel
Army Pfc. Ethan Lair, left, and Spc. Jeremiah Ortiz, assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, recover an unmanned surface vessel during Exercise Salaknib 2026 from the Casiguran Sound in the northeastern part of Luzon, Philippines, June 8, 2026.
Download: Full Size (14.56 MB)
Credit: Army Pfc. Peter Bannister
VIRIN: 260608-A-FU572-7260

The operation demonstrated how autonomous systems can extend situational awareness beyond what traditional means can provide, enabling commanders to gain a clearer understanding of activity across the area of operations.

"I think it's great to integrate this emerging technology in these exercises; it builds trust in the U.S. and partner soldiers," said Ben Outlaw, an industry partner representative supporting the operation. "It also allows us to showcase and validate our systems interoperability between next-gen command and control nodes across all partner nations."

These boats provide situational awareness to commanders with their ability to find, fix, target, kill and confirm. With the information the USV provides, the commander's decision-making process is compressed from hours to seconds.

Five men wearing camouflage military uniforms push an unmanned surface vessel out of the water and onto a trailer while standing on a beach; there are several small boats in the background.
Five men wearing camouflage military uniforms push an unmanned surface vessel out of the water and onto a trailer while standing on a beach; there are several small boats in the background.
Drone Boat Recovery
Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, recover an unmanned surface vessel during Exercise Salaknib 2026 from the Casiguran Sound in the northeastern part of Luzon, Philippines, June 8, 2026.
Download: Full Size (16.19 MB)
Credit: Army Pfc. Peter Bannister
VIRIN: 260608-A-FU572-2203

The maritime screen mission highlighted the growing role autonomous technologies can play in future military operations. Rather than relying solely on manned platforms, commanders can use multiple autonomous vessels operating simultaneously to maintain persistent awareness across large maritime areas.

During the operation, the USVs autonomously navigated while using onboard sensors to detect and report potential threats or anomalies within the operating area. Information collected by the vessels was transmitted in near real time, a capability that will allow commanders to maintain continuous awareness of the maritime domain and make informed decisions.

For soldiers operating the systems, the exercise provided valuable experience integrating advanced technology into a multinational environment.

A man wearing a camouflage military uniform checks the engine on an unmanned surface vessel that is on a trailer as two other men in similar attire observe.
A man wearing a camouflage military uniform checks the engine on an unmanned surface vessel that is on a trailer as two other men in similar attire observe.
Unmanned Surface Vessel
Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepare an unmanned surface vessel for a maritime screen mission during Exercise Salaknib 2026 in the Casiguran Sound, in the northeastern part of Luzon, Philippines, June 7, 2026.
Download: Full Size (8.53 MB)
Credit: Army Pfc. Peter Bannister
VIRIN: 260607-A-FU572-1673

"I've really enjoyed working with the USVs during Salaknib 2026," said Army Pvt. Caleb Hannah, exercise participant assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion.

The team deployed the autonomous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance boats to provide security for landing craft. The systems escorted the logistics support vessel to port from about 6 miles out, allowing Philippine vehicles to roll onto the dock.

Exercise Salaknib 2026 provides U.S. and Philippine forces with opportunities to train in partnership across multiple domains, enhancing readiness and strengthening the alliance between the two nations. The maritime screen mission served as an example of how emerging technologies can be integrated into combined operations to improve security, increase operational flexibility and expand commanders' options during future contingencies.

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