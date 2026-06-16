U.S. 2nd Fleet, International Partners Commence Fleet Exercise 250

Ships from 17 allied and partner nations arrived at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, to prepare for Fleet Exercise 250, June 14-15.
Beginning today, the multinational maritime exercise will commence for the first time in the Norfolk area and in the Atlantic Ocean. A special reception aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima will serve as an opening event. The large-scale exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and test the integrated forces in a dynamic, multidomain training environment.
The exercise will bring together 31 warships, multinational aircraft and their crews to conduct a series of structured training events at sea. The training will focus on a full spectrum of naval warfare, including antiair, antisubmarine and amphibious operations, culminating in a scenario-driven event against a dynamic adversary.
The primary goal is to build cohesiveness, validate tactical procedures and strengthen the collective capabilities of the participating forces in a simulated combat environment.
"Fleet Exercise [250] is a tremendous opportunity to bring together a powerful, multinational force," said Navy Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander of the U.S. 2nd Fleet. "Training and operating as an integrated team sharpens our competitive edge and demonstrates our shared commitment to maritime security and stability in the Atlantic."
The exercise is divided into two main phases: harbor phase, today through June 21, and the at-sea phase, June 22-29.
During harbor phase, participating forces will assemble at Naval Station Norfolk for final planning, briefings and integration. The at-sea execution will see ships get underway to conduct a series of training events, a fleet formation photo exercise and a final battle problem.
The exercise runs concurrently with several public events in Norfolk, including the 50th Annual Norfolk Harbor Fest, Virginia SAIL 250 and Norfolk Fleet Week. These events will feature public tours of visiting warships and international tall ships, alongside a grand Parade of Sail, offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with sailors and mariners from around the world.
Participating nations in the exercise include Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Senegal, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Following the exercise, many participating units — joined by the historic tall ships — will sail to New York City to take part in the International Naval Review 250 from July 3-8.
"While [Fleet Exercise] 250 provides critical at-sea training that enhances our combined capabilities, it also sets the stage for a historic celebration at the International Naval Review in New York City," Perry said. "The interoperability we forge here in [Virginia] ensures that when this magnificent multinational fleet arrives to commemorate our nation's 250th anniversary, it will stand as a powerful symbol of enduring global partnerships and our shared commitment to the seas."