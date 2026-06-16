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Marine Corps Opens 2026 Warrior Games With Strong Showing

June 16, 2026 | By Yvonne Reed-Carlock, Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

Team Marine Corps opened the competition at the 2026 Warrior Games June 13, with a strong showing in powerlifting and an exhibition pickleball competition, earning 10 medals and setting the tone for the week ahead. 

The opening day featured a powerlifting competition at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, where Team Marine Corps athletes captured two gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

A close-up of a man in athletic attire as he prepares to bench press a large amount of weight during a competition, while other people in similar attire observe.
A close-up of a man in athletic attire as he prepares to bench press a large amount of weight during a competition, while other people in similar attire observe.
Warrior Games
Marine Corps Master Sgt. Stevan Ball, a communications chief assigned to the Wounded Warrior Regiment, prepares to bench press as family members, friends and service members cheer him on during the powerlifting event at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, June 13, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.71 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.
VIRIN: 260613-M-BP018-9487
A woman in athletic attire prepares to bench press during a competition while her legs are strapped to the bench; there are several people in similar attire spotting her or observing.
A woman in athletic attire prepares to bench press during a competition while her legs are strapped to the bench; there are several people in similar attire spotting her or observing.
Bench Press
Marine Corps Capt. Gabriela Ortiz, a Team Marine Corps member, prepares to bench press during the powerlifting event at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, June 13, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.79 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.
VIRIN: 260613-M-BP018-9074
Master Sgt. Stevan Ball earned a gold in the men's 97-kilogram division, while Staff Sgt. Brett Meil captured gold in the men's 107-kilogram division. For Meil, a Texas native, the victory came in front of a host of family members, including his wife and 20-month-old son.  

Earlier this week, Meil said participating in the Warrior Games is important because of the sense of belonging he finds among fellow competitors, making his gold-medal performance especially meaningful, being close to home. 

Ball, a communications chief recovering from multiple injuries, including a traumatic brain injury and dual hip surgeries, credits adaptive sports with helping to restore his purpose while also providing an avenue to display resilience throughout his recovery. 

Silver medals were earned by Staff Sgt. Marshal Ivy, Staff Sgt. Morgan Rempel, veteran Giavanna Vicario and Lance Cpl. Calbert Martinez. Bronze medals went to Capt. Gabriela Ortiz, Maj. Kim Yen Soto, Master Sgt. Modesto Garcia and Pfc. Baltazar Torresjara. 

A dozen people in athletic attire pose for a photo with medals around their necks; most of them are either holding up the medal or flexing their muscles. The three men in the front row are sitting in wheelchairs.
A dozen people in athletic attire pose for a photo with medals around their necks; most of them are either holding up the medal or flexing their muscles. The three men in the front row are sitting in wheelchairs.
Team Marine Corps
Team Marine Corps competitors and coaches celebrate after the powerlifting event medal ceremony at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, June 13, 2026. Team Marine Corps finished the event with two gold, four silver and four bronze medals.
Download: Full Size (1.44 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.
VIRIN: 260613-M-BP018-9642

In the women's 55-kilogram division, Vicario and Ortiz shared the podium for Team Marine Corps. Every Team Marine Corps woman who competed in powerlifting earned a medal during the opening day of competition. 

For Ortiz, the bronze-medal performance came during her first Warrior Games competition and in front of a hometown crowd. The San Antonio native was supported by her parents and members of her unit as she helped Team Marine Corps open the games with a strong showing. 

"It was amazing," Ortiz said. "All the females got a medal. That was the strongest thing I've seen." 

Vicario, competing in her second Warrior Games after earning 11 medals during the 2025 competition, said medaling in the first competition of the week meant a great deal and helped set the tone for the remainder of the event. 

Soto, Team Marine Corps' captain, also opened the week on the podium with a bronze-medal performance, while Garcia earned bronze in the men's 88-kilogram division. 

A woman in athletic attire sits in a wheelchair as she prepares to serve the ball during an indoor pickleball game.
A woman in athletic attire sits in a wheelchair as she prepares to serve the ball during an indoor pickleball game.
Indoor Pickleball
Marine Corps veteran Arion Klein, a member of Team Marine Corps, serves during the pickleball exhibition at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, June 13, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.73 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.
VIRIN: 260613-M-BP018-9163

In addition to powerlifting, Team Marine Corps athletes participated in the inaugural Warrior Games pickleball exhibition. The team featured retired Gunnery Sgt. Gabriela Carbajal, Lance Cpl. Yates Cooper Jr., veteran Arion Klein and Staff Sgt. Jacob Wolfe, a Marine Corps reservist. The exhibition marked the introduction of pickleball to the Warrior Games, highlighting the continued evolution of adaptive sports opportunities available to wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans. 

The day was not without adversity. Lance Cpl. Brandon Ndashi suffered an injury prior to the competition and was unable to participate. His teammates rallied around him while continuing to represent the Marine Corps with determination and competitive spirit throughout the day. 

The Warrior Games bring together wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from across the War Department to compete in adaptive sports while promoting recovery, rehabilitation and camaraderie. Team Marine Corps athletes demonstrated those values throughout the opening day, experiencing recovery in real time while competing alongside fellow wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans.

A woman in athletic attire pets a dog as the dog sits in her lap; another woman in similar attire with a medal around her neck kneels while also petting the dog.
A woman in athletic attire pets a dog as the dog sits in her lap; another woman in similar attire with a medal around her neck kneels while also petting the dog.
Service Dog
Marine Corps veteran Giavanna Vicario, left, and Marine Corps Capt. Gabriela Ortiz, Team Marine Corps members, interact with a service dog during a break in the powerlifting event at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, June 13, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.12 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.
VIRIN: 260613-M-BP018-9160
Dozens of men, women and children cheer from the bleachers of a gym; a man in the background is waving the Marine Corps flag.
Dozens of men, women and children cheer from the bleachers of a gym; a man in the background is waving the Marine Corps flag.
Fan Support
Marines, veterans, family members and friends cheer for Team Marine Corps competitors during the powerlifting event at the 2026 Warrior Games at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, June 13, 2026. The 2026 Warrior Games brought together nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, Space Force and U.S. Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
Download: Full Size (1.51 MB)
Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Anthony C. Ramsey Jr.
VIRIN: 260613-M-BP018-9599

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