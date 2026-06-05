An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Washington National Guard Builds Counter-UAS Partnerships Ahead of World Cup 2026

June 5, 2026 | By Joseph Siemandel, Joint Force Headquarters, Washington National Guard

As unmanned aerial systems continue to evolve from recreational tools into potential threats to public safety, critical infrastructure and major public events, the Washington National Guard is positioning itself at the forefront of counter-UAS training and readiness.

A drone flies in a blue sky with clouds as a rear-facing person in a camouflage military uniform looks down to pilot it; hills are in the distance.
A drone flies in a blue sky with clouds as a rear-facing person in a camouflage military uniform looks down to pilot it; hills are in the distance.
Ghost Pilot
Army Warrant Officer Gregory Hederich, an unmanned aerial systems operations technician assigned to the Washington Army National Guard's 81st Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, operates a Ghost X drone during a counter-UAS field day demonstration at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.72 MB)
Credit: Joseph Siemandel, Army
VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-9189

Representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies gathered for a counter-UAS field demonstration day at the Yakima Training Center, Washington, June 2.  
 
The event included multiple active-duty and National Guard units, state defense forces, the Washington Emergency Management Division and the Civil Air Patrol. It showcased emerging technologies and operational tactics designed to detect, track and mitigate drone threats while highlighting the Washington National Guard's growing role in developing a regional schoolhouse for counter-UAS training and innovation. 
 
Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, the adjutant general and homeland security advisor for Washington, said the event represents a milestone not only for Washington but for the nation. 

Nearly a dozen people, some in camouflage military uniforms and others in casual attire, stand and talk in a hangar; a white drone sits on the floor in the foreground.
Nearly a dozen people, some in camouflage military uniforms and others in casual attire, stand and talk in a hangar; a white drone sits on the floor in the foreground.
Foam Drone
Air Force Maj. Gen. Gent Welsh, right, adjutant general of Washington; Robert Ezelle, center, director of the Washington Emergency Management Division; and Air Force Lt. Col. Wes Watson, command action group director, examine a foam drone during the counter-unmanned aerial systems field day demonstration at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.8 MB)
Credit: Joseph Siemandel, Army
VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-9225

 
"When you look at all the FIFA states, all the FIFA cities and all the different challenges that people are dealing with, Washington is the only state that actually brought people together to rehearse and discuss any of this stuff," Welsh said. "This is the only one-of-its-kind event in the entire country that's going on." 
 
The demonstration marked the latest step in a yearlong effort by the Washington Military Department and Washington National Guard to build a comprehensive counter-UAS program ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will bring millions of visitors to the greater Seattle area. 
 
Recognizing the growing threat posed by UASs, the Washington Military Department hosted a counter-UAS summit in late 2025, which brought together leaders from government, public safety, academia and industry to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities in the rapidly evolving drone environment. The summit laid the groundwork for expanded partnerships and highlighted the need for a coordinated approach to airspace security. 
 
Building on that momentum, the Washington National Guard's Western Regional Counterdrug Training Center launched a counter-UAS fundamentals course to provide military, law enforcement and public safety professionals with foundational training in drone detection, identification, legal authorities and response planning. The program has attracted interest from agencies across the region as organizations prepare for large-scale public events and the growing presence of drones in everyday life. 
 
"A year ago, we were not in this space," said FBI agent Phil Randolph. "A year ago, we wouldn't have thought about drone detection around NFL stadiums. Now we're leaning forward." 
 
Among those preparing for the challenges ahead is the Seattle Police Department, which sent officers to specialized counter-UAS training in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of its preparations for the FIFA World Cup.  
 
While preparations for the World Cup have helped accelerate the effort, Welsh emphasized that the challenge extends far beyond a single event. 
 
"Don't just look at this as, 'Hey, we've got to get through FIFA, and then we'll go back to work,'" Welsh said. "We're going to be dealing with the threat for the rest of our lives." 
 
During the counter-UAS field demonstration day, participants observed a series of live demonstrations showcasing drone detection systems, swarm operations, interception techniques, radio-frequency mitigation capabilities and render-safe procedures. Attendees evaluated emerging technologies while discussing how those capabilities could be integrated into real-world operations. 

A drone sits on rocky terrain as a man in a camouflage military uniform looks down to pilot it; people in similar attire are in the background, and hills are in the distance.
A drone sits on rocky terrain as a man in a camouflage military uniform looks down to pilot it; people in similar attire are in the background, and hills are in the distance.
Defense Drone
Army Staff Sgt. Scott Couchman, an unmanned aerial systems maintenance technician assigned to the 81st Multi-Functional Reconnaissance Company, prepares a C100 Defense drone for flight as part of the counter-UAS field day demonstration at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.95 MB)
Credit: Joseph Siemandel, Army
VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-9944

 
For Washington National Guard leaders, Yakima Training Center also offers an ideal location to expand those efforts. 
 
"This really is the Kevin Costner moment from 'Field of Dreams,'" said Army Col. Phillip Lamb, Washington National Guard's senior Army advisor. "We have 327,000 acres of untouched, unobstructed training area right here at Yakima Training Center." 
 
Lamb, who served as the garrison commander for Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, which also covers Yakima Training Center, said the installation's vast maneuver space provides a unique environment for agencies to train together, test emerging technologies and conduct realistic counter-UAS operations. 
 
"We can do a lot here and host so many organizations here," he said. "This space is underutilized, and I would love to see Yakima Training Center become that place that leads the way in counter-UAS." 
 
That vision extends beyond individual demonstrations and training events. 
 
"We want to build an Army counter-UAS center of excellence right here at Yakima Training Center," said Army Col. Craig Broyles, Washington National Guard's counterdrug program director. 
 
Broyles noted that the installation already possesses many of the resources necessary to support a comprehensive training pipeline. 
 
"We have the classroom space for the beginner-level instruction and the training areas needed for practical exercises and advanced courses," he said. 

A close-up of several drones and remote controls sitting on a table; people in camouflage military uniforms and others in casual attire stand in the background.
A close-up of several drones and remote controls sitting on a table; people in camouflage military uniforms and others in casual attire stand in the background.
Drone Field Day
Drones and remote controllers sit on a table as part of the counter-unmanned aerial systems field day demonstration at the 205th Regional Training Institute's training bay at Yakima Training Center, Wash., June 2, 2026.
Download: Full Size (1.62 MB)
Credit: Joseph Siemandel, Army
VIRIN: 260602-D-MN117-9102

 
Welsh said recent organizational changes have further strengthened the state's ability to address emerging aerial threats. 
 
"Bringing the Civil Air Patrol under the Washington Military Department has elevated our capabilities in the counter-UAS environment," he said. 
 
As drone technology becomes increasingly affordable and accessible, public safety officials continue working to develop policies, procedures and capabilities that can keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat environment. 
 
"Unmanned aircraft systems provide significant benefits for commercial, agricultural and public safety applications, but their potential misuse requires government agencies to remain vigilant," Welsh said. "Some people look at these drones and see a great tool to do agricultural spraying with; I look at these things, and I literally see an [improvised explosive device] with wings." 
 
For the Washington National Guard, the demonstration represented more than a technology showcase. It provided a glimpse into the future of counter-UAS training and highlighted Washington's efforts to bring together military, law enforcement, emergency management and industry partners to stay ahead of emerging threats.  
 
As preparations continue for the FIFA World Cup and other major events, leaders believe the partnerships, training opportunities and capabilities developed at the Yakima Training Center will help shape the future of counter-UAS operations not only in Washington but across the nation.

Spotlight: Drone Dominance
Spotlight: Engineering in DOW
Spotlight: Science and Technology
Spotlight: DOW Innovates
UAS national guard drones drone dominance Science technology innovation Engineering Autonomy partnerships fifa world cup 2026 Training

Related Stories