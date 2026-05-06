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F-22 Raptors Arrive in Japan, Strengthen Indo-Pacific Airpower

May 6, 2026 | By Air Force Staff Sgt. Dwane Young, 18th Wing, Pentagon News

Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and the 27th Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, arrived at Kadena Air Base, Japan, marking the latest fighter rotation supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific region.

A military jet takes off from a runway, under a blue sky with trees in the background.
A military jet takes off from a runway, under a blue sky with trees in the background.
Takeoff Time
An Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, takes off at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026.
Download: Full Size (143.36 KB)
Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson
VIRIN: 260505-F-LF796-1159

While deployed to the Keystone of the Pacific, the F-22s will operate alongside heavy, reconnaissance, and fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft assigned to the Air Force's 18th Wing at Kadena Air Base, ensuring continuous and credible fighter capability in the region.  

The F-22 Raptor is the Air Force's premier fifth-generation air superiority fighter, combining stealth, advanced sensors and unmatched maneuverability to dominate contested environments. Its ability to detect, track and engage adversaries at extended ranges — while remaining difficult to detect — enhances survivability and control of the air domain.  

During the deployment, F-22 aircrews and maintainers will integrate with the 18th Wing's operations and maintenance groups, as well as joint and allied partners, to refine tactics, strengthen interoperability and sustain readiness for real-world contingencies.

A row of military jets is parked under hangars.
A row of military jets is parked under hangars.
Ready Raptors
Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., sit on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026.
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Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta
VIRIN: 260505-F-BX574-1019

Together, this mix of aircraft and personnel reinforces the United States' commitment to defend Japan under the U.S.-Japan security alliance and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.  

Throughout these deployments, the 18th Wing will continue to comply with applicable bilateral agreements with the Japanese government, regarding noise abatement. All visiting aircrews are briefed on local noise abatement procedures, and mission planners will continue to give due consideration to limit local impacts.  

Modernizing airpower in the Indo-Pacific remains a top War Department priority. Fighter rotations at Kadena Air Base ensure a continuous, credible presence: sustaining today's mission while preparing for the future arrival of the F-15EX Eagle II.

A military jet is parked under a hangar.
A military jet is parked under a hangar.
Flight Line
Air Force F-22A Raptors assigned to the 27th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., sit parked on the flight line at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 5, 2026.
Download: Full Size (174.08 KB)
Credit: Air Force Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta
VIRIN: 260505-F-BX574-1018

The rotation of advanced fighters through the region maintains a persistent and potent U.S. presence, ready to respond decisively, deter aggression and shape the future of air dominance.  

Spotlight: Focus on Indo-Pacific
equipment Indo-Pacific Air Force

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