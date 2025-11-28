An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Senior officers shake hands while other officers look on.

Leaders Handshake

Army Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., Commanding General of Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, Army Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commander of 7th Army Training Command, and Army Col. Chad Bridges, Commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, welcome Army Lt. Gen. Andreas Marlow, Vice Chief of the German army and Commander of Special Training Command, to Grafenwoehr Training Area to meet with leadership and observe training at the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Oct. 12, 2023.

Photo Gallery