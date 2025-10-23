Pool Plunge An Australian soldier jumps into a swimming pool during helocasting rehearsals with Marines as part of Exercise Black Diamond at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023. Black Diamond is a bilateral exercise with the Australian army centered around reconnaissance and surveillance, long-range mobility, and limited scale raids training. SHARE: Download: Full Size (7.93 MB) Tags: marine corps, exercise black diamond Credit: Marine Corps Cpl. Austin Gillam VIRIN: 231002-M-HX884-1133.JPG Photo Gallery