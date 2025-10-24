Target Practice Marines use a light armored vehicle cannon to destroy targets during Exercise Valiant Mark 2023 at Camp Pendleton, Calif, Oct. 10, 2023. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise conducted between Marines and the Singapore armed forces designed to enhance interoperability, improve combined arms and amphibious warfighting skills and strengthen military-to-military relationships. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.47 MB) Tags: marine corps, exercise valiant mark 2023 Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Nicolas Atehortua VIRIN: 231010-M-LG425-1488A.JPG Photo Gallery