Competition Prep Air Force Airman 1st Class Hailey Day performs preflight inspections before the William Tell Air-to-Air Weapons Meet at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Ga., Sept. 11, 2023. Airmen from across active and guard wings participated in the prestigious fighter competition, which returned after a 19-year hiatus. The event tests performance in air superiority, weapons use and maintenance. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.76 MB) Tags: air force Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Rufus VIRIN: 230911-F-LY743-8496M.JPG Photo Gallery