Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers riding in various armored vehicles roll through a training village at dusk.

Rolling Through

An Army convoy rolls through a training village with various armored vehicles during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. Saber Junction 23, an Army exercise with NATO allies and partners, included 4,000 participants from 16 countries.

