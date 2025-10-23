Rolling Through An Army convoy rolls through a training village with various armored vehicles during Saber Junction 23 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany, Sept. 13, 2023. Saber Junction 23, an Army exercise with NATO allies and partners, included 4,000 participants from 16 countries. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.85 MB) Tags: nato, saber junction, european command, army, partnership, ukraine response Credit: Army Reserve 1st Sgt. Michel Sauret VIRIN: 230913-A-TI382-1235.JPG Photo Gallery