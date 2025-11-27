An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor fast-ropes out of an airborne helicopter onto the deck of a ship.

Drill Duty

Sailors participate in a simulated expeditionary battle damage assessment and repair during a general quarters drill aboard the USS Porter in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 12, 2023, during Large Scale Exercise. The exercise merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment.

Photo Gallery