Drill Duty Sailors participate in a simulated expeditionary battle damage assessment and repair during a general quarters drill aboard the USS Porter in the Atlantic Ocean, Aug. 12, 2023, during Large Scale Exercise. The exercise merges real-world operations with virtually constructed scenarios to create a realistic training environment. Tags: training, navy, large scale exercise 2023 Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey A. Servedio VIRIN: 230812-N-PT973-1357C.JPG