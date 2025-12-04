An official website of the United States Government 
A man inspects a paratrooper's equipment.

Jumpmaster Inspection

An Army jumpmaster performs a jumpmaster personnel inspection for a British paratrooper before the familiarization jump during Leapfest at Quonset Point Air National Guard Base, R.I., Aug. 2, 2023. Leapfest is the largest, longest standing, international static line parachute training event and competition hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard to promote high level technical training and esprit de corps within the international airborne community.

