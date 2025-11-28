Displaying Courage

Army Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson meets ‘Courage,’ the wedge-tailed eagle mascot of the Australian army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, during Exercise Talisman Sabre at Lavarack Barracks, Queensland, Australia, July 26, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, aimed at advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.