Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A large group of soldiers and police crowd together and some hold shields as people protest in a smoky area.

Riot Responders

Members of the National Guard Reaction Force and Indiana State Police practice crowd control commands before responding to a simulated riot during Homeland Defender at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., June 10, 2023. Homeland Defender is a multi-agency exercise that simulates multiple disaster scenarios to maintain interoperability among emergency responders.

