Opening Ceremony

Soldiers and armored vehicles are staged for the opening ceremony for Exercise Saber Guardian 23 in Smardan, Romania, May 29, 2023. Units from Bulgaria, France, Italy, Macedonia, Moldova, Poland, Portugal, Romania, and the United States were in attendance. Saber Guardian 23, a component of DEFENDER 23, is an exercise co-led by Romanian forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in different events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises and river crossings.