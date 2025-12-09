Honoring Heroes

Navy Ensign Isias Diaz, left, and Navy Airman Apprentice Shaniece Singleton, speak with Korean War veteran Ronald Wolanski during a ‘Heroes Flight’ event at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., April 24, 2023. Wolanski and twenty other veterans visited the air station as part of the program, receiving individualized tours tailored to the specific conflicts in which they served.