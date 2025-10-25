Reindeer Rotation Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexandria Aglio feeds a reindeer during a volunteer event at a local school while deployed as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 in Bardufoss, Norway, April 12, 2023. Marines had the opportunity to volunteer at a grade school while deployed to Norway for the rotation, which involves regional engagements throughout Europe. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.75 MB) Tags: training, marine corps, marine rotational forces europe 23.1 Credit: Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Kevaughn Burney VIRIN: 230412-M-WT101-1011C.JPG Photo Gallery