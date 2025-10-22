An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Search and rescue personnel stand with supplies by a parked aircraft as one carries items off it.

Incirlik Arrival

Members of a U.S. Agency for International Development disaster assistance response team unload cargo from an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after arriving at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 8, 2023. The team is assigned to lead the U.S. government humanitarian response following a series of earthquakes that struck central-southern Turkey on Feb. 6.

