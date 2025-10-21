An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine sits and eats while two horses graze.

Lunch Break

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Ryan Bartolo eats a meal while watching over Marine Corps horses Easy and Eisenhower during Mountain Training Exercise 1-23 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, Calif., Oct. 8, 2022. Horses and mules are used to transport supplies to Marines training in remote locations.

