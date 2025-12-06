Under the Milky Way

Aaron Pino looks out at the Milky Way at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., Aug. 26, 2022. Pino is a member of the 15th Space Surveillance Squadron, Detachment 1 operations team, which is responsible for 5,000 to 13,000 daily space object observations that provide time, elevation and trajectory data to the Space Surveillance Network.