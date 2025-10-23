Door Breach

Soldiers assigned to the 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and Finnish soldiers breach a door during training at Santahamina, Finland, June 30, 2022. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and the Guard Jaeger Regiment of the Finnish army trained together in Finland to strengthen relations and help build interoperability between the two nations.