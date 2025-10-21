Deck Signals

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Princes Rosit directs an F-35C Lightning II on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during Rim of the Pacific 2022 in the Pacific Ocean, July 14, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in Rimpac, the world's largest maritime exercise.