Preflight Check

Air Force Staff Sgt. Danny Johnston and Master Sgt. Justin King perform a precheck on C-130J Hercules aircraft on the flightline during Agile Rage 22 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Mich., June 9, 2022. Agile Rage 22 is a National Guard Bureau-led exercise that provides realistic training opportunities mimicking current and future combat environments dictated by the National Defense Strategy.