Dig Duty

Army Staff Sgts. Ryan Carter and Austin Bean dig through rocks and debris at Colony Glacier June 13, 2022, as part of the team working to recover remains and wreckage of an Air Force C-124 Globemaster aircraft that crashed Nov. 22, 1952, near Mount Gannett, Alaska. Soldiers discovered debris, June 10, 2012, during a routine Black Hawk helicopter training mission at Colony Glacier nearly 14 miles from where the plane first crashed.