Test Check

Army Pfc. Matthew Hopkins, a Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment maintenance support specialist, checks the settings on a piece of test equipment in Zutendaal, Belgium, March 23, 2022. Hopkins is assigned to Company B, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, and deployed to Europe with about 130 other soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia, providing support to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, and the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Zutendaal, Belgium.