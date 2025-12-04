Getting Familiar

Army Lt. Col. LaTonya Perkins, command surgeon assigned to the Army Cyber Command, right, and Army 1st Lt. Shaniqua Brinkley, medical plans officer, familiarize themselves with a mask seal testing system at Fort Gordon, Ga., March 17, 2022. Perkins, a nursing professional in the Army Reserve and civilian nurse for the Department of Veterans Affairs, is currently serving on an extended active duty.