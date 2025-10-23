Snowy View Marine Corps Sgt. Justin Gowan and a British Royal Marine Commando sit on the tail ramp of a CH-53E Super Stallion during Exercise Cold Response in Norway, March 17, 2022. Cold Response is a biennial exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as 26 additional NATO nations. SHARE: Download: Full Size (6.3 MB) Tags: cold response, nato, partnerships, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bryan Nygaard VIRIN: 220317-M-PH073-0237.JPG Photo Gallery