Conex Conversation

Air Force airmen converse inside a Negatively Pressurized Conex Lite on a C-130 Hercules at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Jan. 9, 2022. The 30-foot NPCL is certified for use aboard the C-17 Globemaster III and multiple C-130 Hercules variants and was designed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and United States Transportation Command's request for the high-capacity airlift of COVID-19 passengers.