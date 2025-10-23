An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier wearing gloves holds a plastic tube while inserting a nasal swab into it.

COVID-19 Mission Training

Hundreds of Maryland National Guard members participate in joint training and in-processing at the Dundalk Readiness Center, Dundalk, Md., Jan. 6, 2022. MDNG members participated in training hosted by the Maryland Department of Health on coaching self swab COVID-19 tests, patient registration, and proper usage of personal protective equipment.

  • Download: Full Size (6.14 MB)
  • Tags: coronavirus
  • Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan, Maryland Air National Guard VIRIN: 220107-Z-UY654-1204.JPG
