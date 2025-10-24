Sunlit Sail Marines participate in a simulated visit, board, search and seizure mission to intercept sensitive equipment during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan 8, 2022. The exercise aims to prepare Marine expeditionary units and other forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.1 MB) Tags: realistic urban training exercise, marine corps Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavse VIRIN: 220109-M-GI936-1012M.JPG Photo Gallery