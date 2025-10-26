Screening Test

Army Sgt. Nini Puello of the 7202 Medical Support Unit instructs Army Sgt. Brandon Whittemore on how to use a nasal swab for a COVID-19 screening test at Fort McCoy, Wis., Aug. 9, 2021. Many Army Reserve soldiers are returning to the field and in-person training after a year of virtual battle assemblies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 7202 Medical Support Unit tested soldiers participating in Combined Support Training Exercise and Global Medic to ensure the safety of personnel.