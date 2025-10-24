An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier rides a horse along a narrow paved road.

Arlington Honors

A soldier assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” takes part in military funeral honors for Army Cpl. Lloyd Odom at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Aug. 11, 2021. Odom was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, when his unit was attacked by Chinese forces. He was taken prisoner and died of his wounds on Jan. 31, 1951.

