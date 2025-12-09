Food Drive Distribution

Sailors from the USS Emory S. Land and Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 17 distribute 400 food packages as part of the Emergency Food Assistance Program in Agat, Guam, Aug. 12, 2021. The commodities are made possible through Guam's education department and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Nutrition Service. The food packages are distributed by village mayors to families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.