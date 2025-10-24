Maintenance Mission Army Staff Sgt. Kyle Westen conducts maintenance checks on an M1 Abrams in Pabrade, Lithuania, July 26, 2021. Westen is assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, which arrived in Europe to begin a nine-month rotation supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve, which builds readiness, increases interoperability and enhances the bond between ally and partner militaries. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.74 MB) Tags: operation atlantic resolve, army Credit: Army 1st Lt. Caroline Pirchner VIRIN: 210726-Z-AA833-1079C.JPG Photo Gallery