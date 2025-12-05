Blood Donation Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Hedrick, a regimental operations chief with the Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, donates blood during a COVID-19 antibody research study conducted by Naval Medical Research Unit-2 on Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 9, 2021. The purpose of the study is to understand how widespread COVID-19 infections are throughout the United States and Indo-Pacific Command. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.98 MB) Tags: coronavirus Credit: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sebastian Aponte VIRIN: 210809-M-MW038-1008A.JPG Photo Gallery