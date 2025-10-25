Transporting Donations

Army Sgt. David Daniels, a transportation specialist assigned to the 222 Transportation Company, helps unload pallets of grocery donations from a truck at a food bank in Parker, Ariz., July 21, 2021. The boxes of groceries were transported from a food bank in Gilbert, Ariz., to be distributed to local citizens and members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes as part of the Arizona National Guard’s support of community needs during this state of emergency response.