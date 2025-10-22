An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man wearing a face mask operates a forklift to move oxygen tanks.

Moving Tanks

Paul Martinez, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 60th Aerial Port Squadron, moves oxygen tanks in a warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2021. The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development, donated 440 oxygen cylinders and regulators, 1 million N95 masks and 1 million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic kits to help India fight COVID-19.

