Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing personal protective equipment stands in a parking lot and works on an electronic tablet.

Receiving a Visitor

Army Spc. Rashad Kelley, a unit supply specialist with the Georgia Army National Guard, receives a visitor at a mass vaccination site in Savannah, Ga., April 13, 2021. The Georgia National Guard provides logistics and operational support to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, which is administering COVID-19 vaccinations at mass vaccination locations across the state.

