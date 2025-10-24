Nasal Testing

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Julian Gordon, left, administers a COVID-19 test to a Marine in Darwin, Australia, March 22, 2021. Gordon is a preventative medicine technician; both are assigned to the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin in Australia. Marines and sailors with MRF-D are required to conduct strict COVID-19 mitigation procedures before arriving in Darwin in compliance with Northern Territory health authorities. All service members must provide three, documented negative COVID-19 swab tests throughout their travel and before being released from a 14-day quarantine period.