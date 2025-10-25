An official website of the United States Government 
Four soldiers wearing face shields, masks and gloves stand at small tables filled with medical supplies.

Getting Ready

Army Spc. Brandon Hatfield, right, a health care specialist assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, prepares his work station before administering vaccines to community members at the state-run, federally-supported Wolstein Community Vaccination Center in Cleveland, March 22, 2021. Hatfield said that he feels humbled to be a part of such an important mission.

