Getting Prepared Army Sgt. Jason Grant, a medic assigned to the 224th Medical Company Area Support of the Maryland Army National Guard, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Regency Stadium in Waldorf, Md., Jan. 9, 2021. The Maryland National Guard mobile vaccination support teams assist with administering vaccines and providing logistical support to local health departments. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.07 MB) Tags: coronavirus, warp speed, ows, covid19vaccine Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Enjoli Saunders, Maryland Air National Guard VIRIN: 210109-Z-GZ846-014.JPG Photo Gallery