A soldier wearing a face mask and gloves uses a syringe to draw liquid from a small bottle.

Getting Prepared

Army Sgt. Jason Grant, a medic assigned to the 224th Medical Company Area Support of the Maryland Army National Guard, prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Regency Stadium in Waldorf, Md., Jan. 9, 2021. The Maryland National Guard mobile vaccination support teams assist with administering vaccines and providing logistical support to local health departments.

